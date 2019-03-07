Sky, studios settle European antitrust issue over pay TV

Several U.S. movie studios and Sky Broadcasting have a happy outcome in a European antitrust probe, with a settlement that ends an investigation of pay TV contracts.

NBCUniversal and Sky (CMCSA -0.3% ), along with Disney (DIS -0.8% ), Warner Bros. (T +0.7% ) and Sony (SNE -2.3% ), all avoided fines by committing to allow EU consumers outside of Britain and Ireland to access films by satellite or online.

"Geoblocking" practices are illegal under EU competition rules, and the companies' promises satisfy the European Commission.

Sky's contracts required film studios to ensure moveis aren't available on rival pay services in Britain and Ireland, but the broadcaster says it won't apply those clauses any longer.