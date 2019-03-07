Two-drug HIV regimen on par with three-drug treatment

48-week results from two Phase 3 clinical trials, ATLAS and FLAIR, evaluating the combination of ViiV Healthcare's cabotegravir and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -0.6% ) unit Janssen Therapeutics' Edurant (rilpivirine), injected every four weeks, demonstrated non-inferiority (no worse than) to three-drug Triumeq (abacavir/dolutegravir/lamivudine), taken orally each day, in maintaining viral suppression in adults with HIV-1 infection. The data were presented at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections in Seattle, WA.

The results, together with data from another study, ATLAS-2M, evaluating an every-other-month dosing regimen, will support future regulatory submissions.