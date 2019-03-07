U.S. homebuilders rise amid global growth worries

U.S. homebuilders stocks surge as the stock market wilts amid concern over slowing global economic growth, especially in Europe.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) rises 1.2% to $34.59, up 21% from Dec. 24, its lowest close in the past six months. (Keep in mind, it's 1-year return is still -13%).

Further, higher mortgage rates didn't deter the advance.

Among the strongest performers in homebuilders today: D.R. Horton (DHI +3.1% ), Hovnanian (HOV +3.3% ), Lennar (LEN +3.2% ), PulteGroup (PHM +2.8% ), and KB Home (KBH +3% ).

Other real estate and REITs also provided some relief from a sea of red.

CBRE (CBRE +1.2% ) issued guidance that exceeded consensus estimate for 2019.

Mall/shopping center REITs moving up include CBL (CBL +2.6% ), Pennsylvania REIT (PEI +2.3% ), Kimco (KIM +1.2% ), SITE Centers (SITC +1.2% ), and Seritage Growth Properties (SRG +1.1% ).

Triple-net REITs Vereit (VER +1.1% ), Store Capital (STOR +1% ), and Spirit Realty (SRC +1% ) exhibit strength as well as healthcare REITs Physicians Realty Trust (DOC +1.2% ), Welltower (WELL +1.1% ), Omega Healthcare (OHI +0.8% ), and Medical Properties Trust (MPW +1.1% ).

