Boeing purchase could be part of broad U.S.-China deal, Muilennburg says

Purchases of Boeing (BA -0.6% ) aircraft by China could be part of a sweeping deal currently being negotiated to end the U.S.-China trade war, CEO Dennis Muilenburg tells an aviation summit in Washington.

"I do think they are making progress. And at the same time, I think there's an economic opportunity here for airplanes to be part of the ultimate deal and help further close the trade deficit gap," Muilenburg says.

Boeing already sells roughly a third of its top-selling U.S.-made 737 jetliners to customers in China.