T-Mobile says in-home broadband pilot coming soon

As it talks with the FCC about a $26B merger with Sprint, T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) is still promoting its promised in-home broadband offering, with CEO John Legere saying that a pilot is coming soon.

"We’re the Un-Carrier! – and if there’s ever been an industry more in need of disruption than wireless, it’s the Cableopoly," Legere writes, saying T-Mobile will use the same approach: "aggressive prices, rapid innovation, listening to customers and fixing what’s broken."

Bringing competition in broadband to rural America is one of the core promises of New T-Mobile, he says, and the business plan is to have 9.5M customers of in-home broadband by 2024.

It plans to deliver 100 Mbps or more to 90% of the population, and in-home service to more than half the country's households, by 2024.

The pilot will involve shipping customers a free 4G router operating on T-Mobile's LTE network, and after the Sprint merger is completed, Legere says the router will be upgraded to include 2.5 GHz spectrum and 5G compatible hardware.

FCC filing on T-Mobile Home Internet