GE stock options 'overly optimistic' ahead of guidance event, J.P. Morgan says

The next significant catalyst for General Electric (GE +2.7% ) shares could be the March 14 event where the company will discuss its outlook, and J.P. Morgan derivatives strategist Shawn Quigg recommends using put-spread collars - buying put spreads while selling calls for zero cost - to profit from too much optimism.

GE shares "are unlikely to breach $10 in the near term, owing to the company’s recent commentary and fears of what may still lie ahead at the company’s upcoming guidance update," Quigg's team writes. "Meanwhile, the probability of the stock tracking back toward its December low appears to be rising."

Quigg says the option market is currently pricing in a post-GE Outlook move of ~9.2% in either direction, and options pricing had placed a 30% probability of a rally above $10/share, which he thinks is "overly optimistic" as well as am 18% probability of the stock falling back towards its lows below $7.50, a level Quigg believes is too conservative.