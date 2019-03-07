NextEra Energy Partners downgraded at Barclays on valuation

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP +0.2% ) is downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight with a $49 price target at Barclays, noting the name's 14% recovery since the post-Q4 call price low.

NEP successfully secured this year's 15% growth, which Barclays says came at a steep future price, and the firm would have expected less aggressive terms than the BlackRock deal.

While conceding the ability to complete a large issuance is unclear, the firm says by year 6, a 7.5% unit price compound annual growth rate would reflect an equal dilution to an alternative issuance today at a 15% discount.

Barclays says NEP now shows $95M-$105M of trapped cash available for distribution at year-end 2019 from $87M-$95M a year earlier, with Desert Sunlight accounting for the increase, even though revenue net to NEP was only up.