U.S. consumer credit debt rises at 5.1% pace in January

U.S. consumer credit rose 5.1% at a seasonally adjusted annual rate in January to $4.03T, according to the Federal Reserve's monthly Consumer Credit report.

The overall growth rate increased from 4.6% in December, but is down from a 6.3% rise in November.

Revolving credit, which includes credit-card debt, rose 2.9% to $1.058T, rising at a faster pace than 1.1% in December.

Non-revolving credit, which includes student and auto loans, jumped 5.9% to $2.98T. That's the same as the December increase, but slower than the 6.6% in November.