Canadian Natural sees government mandatory production cuts easing this year

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ +2.4% ) says it expects the Alberta government to ease mandatory oil production cuts this year but could still delay new oil sands projects if the price of heavy crude falls.

Boosting crude-by-rail capacity, natural production declines and the Sturgeon refinery in Alberta ramping up heavy oil consumption means government curtailments could diminish markedly, but it is too early to say whether CNQ would start up its Kirby North and Primrose oil sands projects on schedule for later this year or delay, company president Tim McKay said during today's earnings conference call.

"We have that optionality to look to defer if we see it’s going to be a problem, if the differential is going to blow," McKay said.

BMO Capital analyst Randy Ollenberger views Q4 results as "a relative trough given particularly weak heavy oil pricing and anticipate higher free cash flow in coming quarters."