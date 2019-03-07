Diffusion Pharma up 54%

Thinly traded nano cap Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN +53.5% ) is up on triple normal on no particular news. The stock has rallied 121% since last week.

The company will report Q4 and 2018 results around the end of the month.

On the working capital front, at the end of September 2018 it had $11M in cash and equivalents while operations consumed $7.7M during the first three months of the year.

It has one clinical trial in process, a 22-subject Phase 3 trial (INTACT) evaluating lead drug trans sodium crocetinate (TSC) in newly-diagnosed glioblastoma patients. The estimated primary completion date is January 2021.

A 160-subject Phase 2 trial, PHAST-TSC, evaluating TSC for the treatment of suspected stroke should commence shortly. The primary completion date is September 2020.