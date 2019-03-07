Northern Oil and Gas says total proved reserves rose 79% in 2018

Northern Oil and Gas (NOG -1.1% ) reports a 79% increase in total proved reserves to 135.5M boe as of year-end 2018 with an associated PV-10 value of $2.18B compared with the end of 2017.

Total proved reserves rose 38% Y/Y before giving credit for the acquisitions announced and closed in 2018.

NOG says proved developed reserves rose 64% to 76.2M boe with an associated PV-10 of $1.52B; proved undeveloped reserves included 97.9 net drilling locations, reflecting an average of less than 20 net organic wells per year over the five-year drill schedule limitation.