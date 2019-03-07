SEC studies fairness of stock exchange pricing: Reuters

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is looking into whether the multi-tiered pricing system used by stock exchanges favors big brokers at the expense of small ones, Reuters reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Currently, Wall Street banks and other big traders get rebates based on how much business they bring to the exchanges. As a result, big users can end up trading for free, or even get paid to trade, while small brokers pay substantial fees.

Reuters reports that most exchange operators, including Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ), and Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) use the system in at least some of their exchanges to boost volume and improve bottom lines.

The SEC is seeking information on the pricing system and hasn't brought it to the level of a formal civil investigation yet.

Intercontinental Exchange owns the New York Stock Exchange.