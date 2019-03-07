Kinder Morgan applies for NGPL expansion to serve Corpus Christi LNG

Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) Natural Gas Pipeline Co. of America system that provides the backbone of the feed gas for Cheniere Energy's (NYSEMKT:LNG) Sabine Pass LNG export terminal is seeking regulatory approval for a nearly 330K dt/day expansion to supply Cheniere's second export project on the Gulf Coast.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission reports NGPL applied for permission to expand its Gulf Coast Mainline system to provide 300K dt/day of firm southbound transportation capacity to Corpus Christi Liquefaction, which also would enable NGPL to make 28K dt/day available to the market.

FERC last week approved Cheniere's Corpus Christi Liquefaction to start gas liquefaction and export activities on the first train at the Corpus Christi LNG export terminal on the Texas coast.