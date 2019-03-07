Marvell -4.5% on mixed Q4

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) drops 4.5% after hours on Q4 results that missed gross margin estimates with 64.5% versus 64.6%, EPS that missed by a cent at $0.25, and upside revenue at $745M (consensus: $740.49M).

Downside Q1 guidance has revenue from $630.5M to $669.5M (consensus: $725.22M) and EPS from continuing operations of $0.12 to $0.16. The company blames macro conditions for the Q1 guide and expects growth to continue in Q2.

Earnings call starts at 4:45 PM ET with a webcast here.

