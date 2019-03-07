Stocks slide again as ECB stimulus measures reignite growth worries

Stocks fell for a fourth straight session after the European Central Bank said it would defer interest rate hikes and offered a new round of cheap loans to help banks in the region, rekindling worries about global economic growth.

"They're basically admitting the economy is quite soft," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities. "This adds to one thing: uncertainty."

Broad-based losses dragged 10 of the S&P 500's 11 sectors lower and placed the broad index on track for its worst weekly decline since December; consumer discretionary (-1.4%), financials (-1.1%) and information technology (-0.9%) led the retreat, while the utilities sector (+0.3%) was the only group to finish higher.

The ECB's move strengthened traders' belief that interest rates likely will remain lower for longer, helping send the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield 6 bps lower to 2.64% and the two-year yield down 5 bps to 2.46%.

WTI April crude oil settled 0.8% higher at $56.66/bbl.