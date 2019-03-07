Trump administration exploring price disclosure requirement for hospitals and doctors

The Trump administration is reaching out to the medical industry for feedback on requiring hospitals, doctors and other healthcare providers to publicly disclose the heretofore confidential prices they charge insurers for services, a move than would upend the industry (at least for awhile).

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is currently seeking public comment on whether patients have the right to see the discounted prices prior to receiving care.

Needless to say, health insurers, hospitals and most doctors will most certainly push back on the proposal.

The public comment period will close Friday, May 3.

