RPT Realty sells two shopping centers, completing disposition program

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) completes its disposition program with the sales of East Town Plaza and The Shoppes at Fox River for a combined total of $68.5M.

$200M disposition program is completed almost a year ahead of schedule.

More than 96% of RPT's annualized base rent will be generated from the top 40 Metropolitan Statistical Areas.

Proceeds will be used to fund the company's value creation initiatives and to reduce leverage.

