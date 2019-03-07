Inseego logs record EBITDA on strong Q4 revenue gains

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) hit record EBITDA and saw heavy revenue growth in its IoT and Mobile offerings in Q4, though net losses widened slightly on a smaller income tax benefit.

Revenues rose 20% Y/Y, and EBITDA more than doubled to a record $5.8M (which was also up 26% from the previous quarter).

Gross profit rose to $19.8M from $17.5M. Net loss increased to $4.2M from a year-ago loss of $3.8M.

Revenue breakout: IoT & Mobile Solutions, $40.1M (up 35%); Enterprise SaaS Solutions, $15.95M (down 5.2%).

Cash and equivalents came to $31.1M at quarter's end.

For Q1, it's guiding to revenue of $45M-$50M ($30M-$335M in IoT & Mobile Solutions, $15M-$16.5M in Enterprise SaaS Solutions) and EBITDA of $2M-$4M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

