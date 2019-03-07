Okta -9% on larger net loss forecast

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) plunges 9% after Q4 beats that came with mixed guidance and acquisition news.

The Q1 outlook has revenue from $116M to $117M (consensus: $111.8M) and EPS from -$0.22 to -$0.21 (consensus: -$0.12).

FY20 guidance has revenue from $530M to $535M (consensus: $518.33M) and EPS from -$0.53 to -$0.48 (consensus: -$0.24).

Acquisition: Okta acquires workflow automation startup Azuqua for $52.5M. The acquisition is expected to close in Q1.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast here.

