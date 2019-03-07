UMH Properties Q4 normalized FFO rises 16%

UMH Properties (NYSEMKT:UMH) Q4 normalized FFO of $7.36M, or 19 cents per share, rose 16% from $6.32M, or 18 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 total income increased 19% to $34.2M Y/Y, while Q4 total expenses rose 19% to $29.3M from a year ago.

For the year, same-property NOI rose 7%, driven by a 40-basis point increase in occupancy and a 350-basis point increase in site rent.

Overall occupancy increased to 83.0% at year-end from 82.6% a year ago.

Conference call on March 8 at 10:00 AM ET.

