IDT swings to operating profit despite lower revenues

IDT saw revenues decline in its core segments in Q2 results, but swung to an operating profit and boosted EBITDA amid lower overall expenses.

EBITDA rose to $7.4M from $6.3M, and operating income went positive at $1.5M vs. a year-ago loss of $480,000.

That's despite double-digit revenue declines spurred by a reduction in Carrier Services traffic on what the company calls "marginally profitable" routes.

Bigger margin contributions came from growth initiatives, CEO Shmuel Jonas says, along with cuts to SG&A expenses from the core business.

Revenue by segment: BOSS Revolution Calling, $122.1M (down 7.2%); Carrier Services, $127.9M (down 25.1%); Mobile Top-Up, $64.3M (up 3.5%); Other Core, $16.6M (down 5%); Growth, $7M (up 39.8%); Net2phone-UCaaS, $6M (up 86.4%); Net2phone-Platform Services, $5.5M (up 8.5%).

Conference call to come at 5:30 p.m. ET.

