Global Partners LP ticks higher after strong Q4 earnings, revenue beats

Global Partners LP (GLP +0.6% ) edges higher after easily beating Q4 earnings and revenue expectations, highlighted by record results in its Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations segment.

GLP says GDSO product margin rose more than $46M in the quarter, driven by significantly stronger than expected fuel margins in November and December and a full quarter’s performance of Champlain Oil and Cheshire Oil, which were acquired last July.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA was $109.8M compared with $46.7M in the year-ago quarter, and distributable cash flow was $67.6M vs. $10M in the same period of 2017.

For FY 2019, GLP expects to generate EBITDA of $200M-$225M.