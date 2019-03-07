Variety: Music streamers (without Apple) appeal songwriter royalty hike

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), Pandora (NASDAQ:SIRI), Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) are headed into an appeal of a Copyright Royalty Board ruling that would increase payouts to songwriters by 44% if implemented, Variety reports.

Apple Music (NASDAQ:AAPL) is the only major music streamer not to join in the appeal, which has a unified front among the other streaming firms.

A joint statement from Spotify, Pandora and Google says the statutory rates have been raised in a way that raises serious concerns: "If left to stand, the CRB’s decision harms both music licensees and copyright owners."

Speaking for songwriters, NMPA President David Israelite called it a "shameful attempt" to cut payments. "No amount of insincere and hollow public relations gestures such as throwing parties or buying billboards of congratulations or naming songwriters ‘geniuses’ can hide the fact that these big tech bullies do not respect or value the songwriters who make their businesses possible.”