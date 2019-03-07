Trevena -13% after FDA rescinds breakthrough designation for pain drug

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) -12.7% after-hours on disclosing that the FDA rescinded its breakthrough designation on the oliceridine pain management drug after data was not sufficient to support the designation.

The designation was granted in 2016 based on preliminary evidence from Phase 2 clinical studies of oliceridine.

TRVN continues to expect to initiate a study to collect added QT interval data requested in the FDA's response letter during H1 2019, and it does not expect the absence of breakthrough therapy designation to impact the timing of FDA’s review of the oliceridine new drug application following resubmission.