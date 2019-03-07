Tesla gets up to $520M in loans for Shanghai Gigafactory

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is getting as much as $520M in loans from Chinese banks to build a vehicle and battery factory plan in China, it disclosed in a regulatory filing.

TSLA gains 1.0% in after-hours trading.

The electric-vehicle maker entered into a syndication loan agreement with China Construction Bank, Agricultural Bank of China, Industrial Commercial Bank of China, and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank for an unsecured term facility of up to RMB 3.5B ($520M), or the equivalent amount drawn in U.S. dollars.

Proceeds may only be used for construction of an production at Tesla's Gigafactory in Shanghai.

The loan accrues interest at 90% of the one-year rate published by the People's Bank of China for RMB-denominated loans and LIBOR + 1.0% for U.S. dollar-denominated loans.

In the same filing, Tesla amends its ABL credit pact to increase revolving commitments by $500M to $2.425B, allow up to $200M in additional commitments, and extend the term of most of the total commitments to 2023.

