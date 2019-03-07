National Beverage -15.6% after missing lowest estimates

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has slid 15.6% after its EPS and revenues missed even low-side estimates amid margin pressure spurred by volume declines.

Revenues dropped 3% to $220.9M, and net income fell 40%, to $24.8M in fiscal Q3.

EPS came in at $0.53 vs. estimates for $0.76.

“We are truly sorry for these results stated above," says CEO Nick Caporella in a statement light on financial details, blaming the outcome on "injustice" before appealing again to "patrotism" of the company's brand.

Comparisons were furthere skewed by the adoption of the new tax act for last year's Q3, he notes, which included credits and rate reduction adjustments aggregating $11.3M.

