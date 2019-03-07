WSJ: Ad veteran Penn in talks to become CEO, take stake at MDC Partners

Former Clinton adviser and Madison Ave. veteran Mark Penn is in talks to take over as chief executive at ad-agency firm MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA), The Wall Street Journal reports. MDCA is up 15.5% after hours.

That is being discussed as part of a deal that would give his investment group a minority stake in the company, according to the report. MDC has been looking for a buyer and a CEO since the fall.

Penn had tried to buy all of MDC before, but the effort didn't go through. If a deal does occur this time, MDC and Penn's Stagwell Group would remain separate entities.