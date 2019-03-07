U.S. Army again delays full production of BAE Systems' $8.1B howitzer

The U.S. Army says it has delayed a decision on moving BAE Systems' (OTCPK:BAESF, OTCPK:BAESY) new self-propelled howitzer into full production, possibly to as late as November, until it sees more improvements in the $8.1B program.

The new self-propelled 155mm howitzer and accompanying ammunition carrier are the centerpiece of the Army's artillery plans, as part of the "long-range precision strike" capability that tops the Army's list of modernization priorities.

The decision on a contract for full-rate production already was delayed from last July until December over problems in quality and delivery, including past problems in welding, then the Army decided to wait again because BAE "failed to consistently deliver vehicles in accordance with scheduled quantities."