Immutep +11.4% after positive preclinical data for IMP761

Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) is back among after-hours movers, up 11.4% postmarket after reporting positive preclinical data for an antibody developed to treat autoimmune diseases.

The company presented results from its study of IMP761, a novel LAG-3 agonist antibody, at the 14th Congress of European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation Conference in Denmark today.

The new study showed IMP761 decreases inflammatory T cell infiltration induced by intradermal injection of an antigen.

IMP761 will advance into clinical development based on the results.

