Pembina maintains timeline for Jordan Cove LNG terminal amid FERC delay

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) says it does not expect a recent delay in its U.S. regulatory permit approval schedule to hurt its current target for shipping its first cargo from its proposed Jordan Cove LNG export terminal in Oregon in 2024.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission blamed the 35-day partial U.S. government shutdown for pushing its expected final permit decision for Jordan Cove from this coming November into 2020.

PBA says Jordan Cove has signed non-binding sales agreements for ~11M mt/year of liquefied natural gas to buyers in initial contracts, far exceeding the terminal's 7.5M mt/year planned capacity.

The company expects to convert some of the non-binding deals into binding ones in a few months, says Stuart Taylor, PBA's senior VP of marketing and new ventures.