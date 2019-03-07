Boeing can keep flying high, Argus analyst says in hiking target to $460

Boeing (NYSE:BA) shares have soared 31% YTD, and Argus analyst John Eade thinks the stock has further to fly, reiterating his Buy rating today and raising his price target to $460 from $420.

Eade believes Boeing and its industrial peers have benefited this year from hopes of a solution to the U.S.-China trade dispute that lifts tariffs and leads to more U.S. exports to China as well as earnings multiples across the sector above their depressed late-2018 levels.

The analyst argues any selloff related to trade worries is a buying opportunity, especially since Boeing's future looks robust regardless, given the company's big backlog and the secular growth in the aerospace industry.

Boeing is "managing shifts in customer demand in order to prepare for stronger and more profitable growth," Eade writes. "At the same time, management is clearly focused on delivering strong shareholder returns and continues to boost the dividend and repurchase stock."