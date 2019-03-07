Thyssenkrupp, Tata on collision course with Europe over JV - Reuters

Thyssenkrupp (OTCPK:TYEKF) and Tata Steel will not go far in concessions to gain approval for their planned steel joint venture, perhaps not far enough to satisfy the European Commission, Reuters reports.

The EC last month sent a statement of objections in its antitrust review of the JV, effectively asking for remedies in exchange for approval in three areas - electrical steel, galvanized steel for car parts, and packaging steel - but the companies are unlikely to make far-reaching concessions, particularly in electrical and galvanized steel, according to the report.

An overly generous remedy offer also would eat into planned synergies of 400M-500M, which has been one of the cornerstones of the transaction for shareholders on both sides.