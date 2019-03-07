Twitter moves to speed up response on private-info tweets

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) says it's updated abuse reporting in order to speed up response times over abuse of private data.

"We want to move faster in reviewing reported Tweets that share personal information," the company says. "Starting today, you'll be able to tell us more about the Tweet you are reporting."

That includes specifying through a couple of clicks that a tweet contains private information, and what kind (contact information, home address, financial information etc.).

That move comes just a day after social-media rival Mark Zuckerberg said Facebook would pivot toward a privacy-focused company from its previous emphasis on public sharing.