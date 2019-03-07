Odey's new commodity fund shorts Rio's Mongolia copper mine - FT

The Odey Asset Management hedge fund has launched a new commodities fund which has taken a large short position in Rio Tinto’s (RIO -0.3% ) Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia, Financial Times reports.

The fund's largest short position reportedly is in Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ -5.8% ), the Canadian company that owns 66% of Oyu Tolgoi which in turn is 51% owned by rio.

TRQ shares have tumbled 46% over the past 12 months amid delays to an underground expansion at Oyu Tolgoi that would create one of the world’s biggest copper suppliers.