Gilead's GS-6207 shows encouraging action in early-stage studies

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) announces positive data from early-stage studies evaluating HIV candidate GS-6207, a capsid inhibitor, that it says supports three-month dosing at levels greater than 100 mg . The results were presented at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections in Seattle, WA.

Phase 1 data from 40 healthy volunteers showed a favorable safety profile for single subcutaneous doses of GS-6207 up to 450 mg with sustained concentration levels.

Preclinical data showed that GS-6207 had greater than 100x the potency of commonly prescribed antiretrovirals (ARVs) while retaining full potency against a broad range of HIV-1 strains resistant to other ARV classes.

The company has initiated a Phase 1b trial in HIV-positive people.