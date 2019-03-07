Ardelyx up 8% after hours on positive tenapanor data

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) is up 8% after hours in response to a successful Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating lead drug tenapanor alone for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia (elevated phosphate in the blood) in patients with end-stage renal disease who are on dialysis. The results were just published in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.

The study met the primary endpoint demonstrating a statistically significant change in serum phosphorus from baseline in the treatment group compared to placebo after eight weeks of therapy.

Topline results from a second Phase 3, PHREEDOM, evaluating tenapanor alone should be available in Q4.

Preliminary data from a third Phase 3, AMPLIFY, evaluating tenapanor as adjunctive therapy to phosphate binders, should be available in H2.

Tenapanor reduces serum phosphate by inhibiting a protein called sodium/hydrogen exchanger 3 (NHE3) that plays a key role in phosphate absorption in the gut via a pathway called passive paracellular flux which occurs between cells. Inhibiting NHE3 decreases the permeability to phosphate which reduces absorption. The mechanism of action appears to be specific to phosphate with no effect on other ions.