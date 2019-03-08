Reports: Amazon, Sinclair, Yankees near buying YES Network for $3.5B

A group led by Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) but including the New York Yankees is set to buy the YES Network, far and away the most prominent of the Fox regional sports networks, for about $3.5B, the New York Post reports.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) is also part of the bidding group, which is vying for the 80% of the network that the Yankees don't already own.

That group will make up for declining RSN value by charging fees for streamed games, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Fox's Charlie Gasparino says not Amazon but the Yankees will be majority owners of YES when the deal is done, with bigger stakes than Sinclair and Amazon (and perhaps Blackstone (NYSE:BX), which Gasparino says is also among the bidding group).

Disney (NYSE:DIS) is selling YES and the other 21 regional sports nets as a requirement for its $71B deal to take over Fox's (FOX, FOXA) media assets.

