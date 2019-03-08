FCC again pauses T-Mobile/Sprint merger review for new information

The FCC has stopped the clock again on reviewing the proposed $26B merger of T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint (NYSE:S), the nation's No. 3 and No. 4 wireless carriers, to take comment on new information.

No sooner had the 180-day informal "shot clock" flipped over to day 122 than the agency announced it had gotten additional analysis and information, and set a three-week deadline (by March 28) for the public to comment on the deal.

The agency said yesterday that the companies' lawyers had been in discussions about merger simulation modeling with chief of staff to Chairman Ajit Pai.

The review was paused previously on Sept. 11 and again on Jan. 2. The FCC plans to resume on day 122 on April 4.