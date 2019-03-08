China leads losses in Asia after weak trade data

Asian stocks shuddered lower overnight after shockingly weak trade data from China heightened market fears, a day after European policymakers slashed growth forecasts for the bloc.

Beijing reported exports in February tumbled 20.7% from a year earlier, far beneath forecasts of a 4.8% drop and more than erasing January's surprise jump.

Global economic slowdown? Analysts warned the timing of the Lunar New Year made it tough to draw a true signal from the data, but the scale of the miss was alarming.

Nikkei -2% ; Hang Seng -2% ; Shanghai -4.4% ; KOSPI -1.3% .

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, ASHR, YINN, CAF, EWH, CQQQ, YANG, MCHI, GXC, CYB, FXP, PGJ, CN, KBA, TAO, CHIQ, HAO, CHIX, TDF, QQQC-OLD, CNY