Growth worries weigh on U.S. futures, Europe

Worries about a global economic slowdown are weighing on U.S. futures and European shares after a slump in Chinese exports and the launch of new stimulus measures by the ECB.

The central bank on Thursday postponed interest rate hikes to 2020, lowered its GDP expectations and launched a new round of cheap loans to banks in an effort to spark the eurozone economy.

The small steps backward come ahead of today's jobs report and the current bull market's 10-year anniversary. Since March 9, 2009, the S&P 500 has soared more than 200%.

Europe: FTSE 100 -0.7% ; CAC 40 -0.4% ; DAX -0.5% .

U.S. futures: Dow -0.3% ; S&P 500 -0.4% ; Nasdaq -0.5% .

