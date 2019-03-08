EU makes fresh offer to Theresa May

Theresa May is scheduled to speak later today after the EU made a new offer about how to review the Irish backstop to break the impasse.

While the fresh offer focuses on bolstering the review system and is designed to speed up the process of finding a better solution, there's no guarantee this will win a vote in parliament next week.

Many U.K. lawmakers say the backstop risks binding the nation to EU rules forever after Brexit.

FTSE 100 -0.6% ; Sterling +0.1% to $1.3099.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP