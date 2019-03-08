More eurozone gloom as German factory orders slump

German factory orders unexpectedly fell in January, adding to the evidence that Europe's largest economy is continuing to lose momentum.
Orders were down 2.6%, the most since June, defying expectations for a 0.5% gain.
The Bundesbank's latest assessment is that Germany is seeing a dent in momentum and that growth this year will be below potential (the economy barely avoided a recession at the end of 2018).
DAX -0.6% to 11,450.
