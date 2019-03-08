More on Big Lots Q4 bottom-line beat

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) reports comparable-store sales rose 3.1% in Q4, exceeds guidance of flat to +2%.

Gross margin rate fell 40 bps to 41.2%.

SG&A expense rate +30 bps to 29.8%.

Operating income margin rate slipped 90 bps to 9.3%.

Inventory up 11.1% Y/Y to $969.56M.

Q1 Guidance: Comparable-store sales: increase in the low single digit range; Adjusted EPS: $0.65 to $0.75.

FY2019 Guidance: Comparable-store sales: to increase in the low single digit range; Adjusted EPS: $3.55 to $3.75; Cash flow: ~$95M to $105M;

BIG -2.64% premarket.

