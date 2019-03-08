Oil and gas stocks lower after Norway decision

Looking to reduce its aggregate oil price risk, Norway has decided to exclude exploration and production companies within the energy sector from its $1T sovereign wealth fund.

Oil and gas stocks are sliding on the news, with Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and BP down 1.6% and Total (NYSE:TOT) 0.8% lower (the fund owns more than 2% of the companies).

The move will also likely turn the heat up on Big Oil, which is already facing pressure to do more to fight climate change and adapt to the energy transition.

Crude futures -1.7% to $55.72/bbl.

ETFs: XOP, GUSH, DRIP, IEO, NDP, PXE, USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, USOD, OILD, OILU, USAI