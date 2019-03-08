Vail Resorts +2% after strong EBITDA tally

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) trades higher after recording EBITDA of $$357M in Q4 vs. $351M consensus and $309M a year ago. Resort revenue was up 16% to $115M during the quarter. Lift revenue rose 17% and lodging revenue was up 16%.

CEO update: "Our destination guest visitation was largely in line with expectations during the key holiday weeks and through the remainder of January. Throughout the quarter, with the favorable conditions at our U.S. resorts, we saw strong visitation growth among our local guests, who are primarily pass purchasers."

Looking ahead, Vail expects full-year EBITDA of $683M to $707M vs. $698M consensus.

Shares of Vail are up 1.98% in premarket trading to $206.40.

Previously: Vail Resorts beats by $0.12, beats on revenue (March 8)