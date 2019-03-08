GameStop -5% after BAML cut

GameStop (NYSE:GME) is on watch after Bank of America Merrill Lynch lowers its rating to Underperform from Neutral.

The firm expects a deterioration in fundamentals amid multiple structural headwinds and a diminishing opportunity for a GameStop turnaround. The industry move to a streaming ecosystem is viewed as too much for GameStop to overcome.

"GME currently has a significant cash position which we expect to be used to pay down debt and repurchase shares. However with the risk that free cash turns negative over the next few years, earnings support from capital return will ultimately fade and be overwhelmed persistently declining operating earnings," reads BAML's note.

BAML assigns a price objective of $9 to GameStop.