Wall Street votes for Freddie/Fannie single security: WSJ

The proposed single mortgage-backed bond for Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) and Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) cleared its last hurdle when the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association--Wall Street's largest trade group--voted for the new security, the Wall Street Journal reports.
The new bond will bring together two products that currently are issued separately by the two government-sponsored enterprises. It's expected to debut in June as part of a revamp to the $5T market in bonds guaranteed by Fannie and Freddie.
Fannie and Freddie, combined, back about half of the U.S. mortgage market.
Eventually it could lead to a larger overhaul of the housing-finance system and bring in new competitors that could also issue bond son the single-security platform.
