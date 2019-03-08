Jefferies bearish on Tilray; shares down 2% premarket

Cannabis producer Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) slips 2% premarket on light volume on the heels of a bearish call from Jefferies. Analyst Owen Bennett (Underperform/$61) says the company is not as well-positioned as its peers in terms of intellectual property, adding that his 10-year discounted cash flow (DCF) model shows that it is overvalued.

He also questions the company's approach to recreational pot use, capacity constraints, lackluster positioning for derivatives and "less impressive" optionality in the U.S.