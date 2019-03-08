RPC accepts Berry Global's $4.37B takeover offer, beating Apollo

U.K. packaging company RPC Group agrees to an improved takeover offer from Berry Global (NYSE:BERY) worth £3.34B ($4.37B), trumping a lower bid from Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO).

RPC says it revoked support for Apollo’s offer in favor of Berry and that its directors would recommend shareholders vote in favor of the new offer.

U.S.-based Berry says RPC's products are highly complementary to its existing businesses and will allow the combined company to be a bigger player in the highly fragmented global market for plastic packaging.