Navistar +3% after powerhouse quarter

Navistar (NYSE:NAV) is up 2.90% after topping revenue estimates and setting strong full-year guidance.

Navistar says its 28% increase in FQ1 revenue increase was driven by a 50% jump in the company's core volumes, which represent its sales of Class 6-8 trucks and buses in the U.S. and Canada.

The company says its Class 8 medium-duty market share grew by six full points during the quarter.

Looking ahead, the company sees full-year revenue of $10.75B to $11.25B vs. $10.74B consensus and adjusted EBITDA of $850M to $900M.

